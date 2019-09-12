Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Cypress Ave
Garden City, SC
Sandra Obuszewski


1943 - 2019
Sandra Obuszewski Obituary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Sandra Obuszewski, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand, in Myrtle Beach.

She was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Michael and Adele Housey John.

Sandra is reunited in death with her husband, Mr. Robert Obuszewski.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cypress Avenue, Garden City, with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium.

To view the full obituary visit burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843) 651-1440, is assisting the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
