FRIENDSHIP - Sara Gowdy Fitch, 77, of Friendship, passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) in Columbus, Ohio.
Sara was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School.
Sara was a former loan officer at First Trust Union Bank.
She was a 30 plus year member of the Friendship Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Friendship Fire Bingo Association and was long-time treasurer of the Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.
Sara is survived by her children, Lawrence Fitch of Pittsburgh, Pa., Jeffrey (Cathy) Fitch of Carrollton, Va., and Julie (Edward) Rutherford of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Edward and Sara Rutherford and Alex Fitch; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alice Gowdy; husband, Harris L. Fitch; brother, Newton Gowdy; and sister, Stella Bower.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sara's memory to the Friendship Fire Deptartment.
Messages may be sent to Sara's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneral home.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 31, 2019