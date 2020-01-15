|
|
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Sara M. Kyler, 98, of Salamanca, died Monday evening (Jan. 13, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness.
Born April 10, 1921, in Vandalia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Fallanca Quattrone. She was married Oct. 18, 1947, to Mr. John Kyler, who predeceased her May 4, 2004.
Mrs. Kyler was a member of Our Lady of Peace parish and the former St. Patrick's Church, and the Altar & Rosary Society.
She enjoyed luncheons and outings with her special friends, quilting and reading, especially doing word searches. She also loved watching her grandchildren play sports. The trip of her lifetime at age 85 was retracing her husband's military route from the crash site where he was captured as a POW to Belgium, Germany and Poland.
Surviving are four daughters, Sandra (Glenn Roberts) Hanson of Ashland, Mass., Candy (Brad) Brown of Kill Buck, Dawn (Bob Konjak) Wojtowicz of Salamanca, and Mary Grace "Angel" of Wilson, N.C.; a son, Clair "Buzz" (Julie) Kyler of Great Valley; 16 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her special caregiver, Robbin, who took such good care of her.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Nancy Rettig, Antoinette Clark and Margaret Von Rhode; three brothers, Peter Quatrrone, Anthony Quattrone and Bruno Quattrone; and a grandson, Corie O'Niel.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 15, 2020