BOLIVAR - Sara R. Douglas Learn, 33, a lifelong resident of Little Genesee and Bolivar, passed away unexpectedly in her home Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019).
Born Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1986, in Wellsville, she was a daughter of Brian A. and Joyce L. Lananger Douglas. In Little Genesee, she married Brian J. Learn Sr., who survives.
Sara was a graduate of Bolivar Central High School. She was employed briefly at the former Market Basket in Shinglehouse, Pa.; by the Bolivar Country Club; and also by Argentieri Brothers in Wellsville.
She enjoyed doing crafts and traveling.
Surviving are her husband, Brian J. Learn Sr. of Little Genesee; her father, Brian A. (Michelle) Douglas of Little Genesee; her mother, Joyce L. (Kelly Grover) Lananger of Bolivar; four children, Brian J. Learn Jr., Elizabeth H. Learn, Cara L. Learn and Alexis Learn, all at home; her paternal grandfather, Larry A. (Linda) Douglas of Portville; her maternal grandmother, Helen Bundy of Austin, Pa.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sara was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Sandra L. Douglas; and her maternal grandfather, Charles Lananger.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of remembrance and sharing from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin, Pa.
Sara's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019