Sarah A. Gavin

Sarah A. Gavin Obituary
ROCHESTER - Sarah A. Gavin, of 165 Crittenden Road, formerly of Olean, passed away on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at Highland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be held at a date and time to be announced in a complete obituary in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
