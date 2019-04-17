Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Ann Tombs. View Sign

SYRACUSE - Sarah Ann Tombs, age 22, of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday (April 14, 2019).



Born Sept. 5, 1996, in Wellsboro, Pa., she was the daughter of Robert J. Tombs and Jennifer A. Payne.



She worked hard for her associates degree in criminal justice, and was working as a security guard for the Destiny Mall in Syracuse.



Sarah enjoyed spending time with her friends, but especially loved spending time with her 4-year-old daughter.



She is survived by her father, Robert J. Tombs of Knoxville, Tenn.; her mother, Jennifer A. Payne of Syracuse; daughter, Marianna; her sister, Angela Tombs of Union, S.C.; maternal grandparents, Brody and Ann Payne of Rome; paternal grandparents, Rosemarie Baker of Kingman, Ariz., Charles Tombs of Westfield and Alan and Sherry Monroe of Westfield; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (April 20, 2019) at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, Pa., with a time of sharing memories at 2 p.m.



Memorial donations for her daughter, Marianna, may be made to the family at Jennifer Payne, 305 Knaul St., Syracuse, NY 13203.