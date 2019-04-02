Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Masip Scott. View Sign

HINSDALE - Sarah Masip Scott, of 3554 Ford Miles Road, passed away Saturday (March 30 2019) at 868 Route 446.



Sarah was born Oct. 14, 2002, in Olean, and was a daughter of Basil L. Scott and Lucy T. Masip Filjones. She was proud of her Philippine-American heritage.



Sarah attended Hinsdale High School, where she was a junior.



Sarah worked, at the Olean Public Library, during the summer of 2018.



She was a member of the Creekside Chapel, in Allegany, and attended the Believer's Chapel Youth Group, on Wednesdays. Sarah was very athletic and was a member of the school volleyball team, as well as participating in the junior roller derby, as "Silent, but Violent," and learning karate and kickboxing. She enjoyed roller skating, ice skating and learning to play the piano. Sarah was an avid reader and writer. She loved the water, especially going to Canandaigua Lake. Sarah had a huge heart, and loved animals, and the Lord.



Sarah is survived by her mother, Lucy T. Filjones of Olean; her father, Basil (Kerry Perese) Scott of Hinsdale; a brother, Matthew Crane of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister, Megan Crane of Canandaigua; her maternal grandfather, Delfin J. Masip of the Philippines; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at the Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany. The Rev. Adam D. Stein, pastor, will officiate.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



