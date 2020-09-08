WIRT - Sharon R. Bean, 74, of 3007 Clair Carrier Road, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born Sept. 23, 1945, in Olean, she was the daughter of Ralph H. and Mary E. Smith Schultz. On Dec. 15, 1962, in Cuba, she married Howard B. Bean, who predeceased her on Feb. 10, 2013.
Sharon had resided all of her life in the town of Wirt. She grew up there, attended Richburg School District, and later received her GED.
Her life career was raising her family, but later she was a cashier at Walmart, in Allegany, from 2003 until 2010.
She enjoyed growing flowers, reading and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She attended the Haskell Community Church and was a member of the Richburg Ladies Fireman's Auxiliary.
Surviving are her four daughters, Linda I. (Lon) Sweet of Cuba, Karen M. (Galen) Martin of Corning, Wendy M. Rich of Bolivar and Mandy S. (Mike) Phelps of Addison; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Thomas) Lananger of Bolivar; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Howard B. Bean; a son, Ralph A. Bean; two brothers, Albert M. Schultz and Kieth Schultz; four sisters, Harriet Smith, Evelyn Doxey, Irma Bean and Ruth Schultz.
As per Sharon's instructions, there will be no visitations or funeral.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Online condolences for the family may be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.