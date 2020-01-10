|
ALLEGANY - Savion James Smith, 3, of 3555 W. Five Mile Road, passed away very unexpectedly, at home while in bed, on Monday (Jan. 6, 2020).
Savion was born March 31, 2016, in Olean, and was the son of Katie Kelley and Richard Smith,= Jr. He was their loving, kind, energetic son who loved hugging his blanket, playing with matchbox cars and climbing and running. He also was empathic in nature, especially to his mom. His favorite television characters were Paw Patrol and Chuggington.
His leaves behind a saddened family, but with joyous memories of him, including his mother, Katie Kelley and her fiancé Dustin Graham of Allegany; his father, Richard Smith Jr. of Salamanca; a brother, Richard A. Smith of Salamanca; maternal grandmother, Laurie (Mike Kosinski) Riordan of New Braunfels, Texas; maternal grandfather, Michael Kelley of Olean; paternal grandmother, Jana Logan of Salamanca; a paternal great-great aunt; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will be present to receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Adam Stein, pastor of Creekside Chapel in Allegany, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations to offset final expenses may be directed to Savion's mother Katie, at her West Five Mile Road address listed above.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 10, 2020