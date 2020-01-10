Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Savion Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Savion James Smith


2016 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Savion James Smith Obituary
ALLEGANY - Savion James Smith, 3, of 3555 W. Five Mile Road, passed away very unexpectedly, at home while in bed, on Monday (Jan. 6, 2020).

Savion was born March 31, 2016, in Olean, and was the son of Katie Kelley and Richard Smith,= Jr. He was their loving, kind, energetic son who loved hugging his blanket, playing with matchbox cars and climbing and running. He also was empathic in nature, especially to his mom. His favorite television characters were Paw Patrol and Chuggington.

His leaves behind a saddened family, but with joyous memories of him, including his mother, Katie Kelley and her fiancé Dustin Graham of Allegany; his father, Richard Smith Jr. of Salamanca; a brother, Richard A. Smith of Salamanca; maternal grandmother, Laurie (Mike Kosinski) Riordan of New Braunfels, Texas; maternal grandfather, Michael Kelley of Olean; paternal grandmother, Jana Logan of Salamanca; a paternal great-great aunt; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will be present to receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Adam Stein, pastor of Creekside Chapel in Allegany, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations to offset final expenses may be directed to Savion's mother Katie, at her West Five Mile Road address listed above.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Savion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -