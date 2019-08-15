|
CLARKS GREEN, Pa. - Scott A. McDaniel, 51, of 252 Greenbrier Drive, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born July 22, 1968, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of John E. and Linda A. Winsor Sorochin.
Scott attended the Olean School District and had resided in Clarks Green for the past few years. He was a certified welder and had currently been employed by the Alum-A-Pole Corporation in Scranton.
He was a longtime Buffalo Bills fan as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Surviving are his fiancé, Beth Segall of Clarks Green; a daughter, Alyssa McDaniel of South Carolina; a son, Scott McDaniel Jr. of South Carolina; a sister, Kelley Hendryx of Olean; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A benefit will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the St. Stephen's Club in Olean. All are welcome to attend.
Additionally, a memorial fund has been established at M&T Bank in Olean for the purpose of helping with burial costs.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019