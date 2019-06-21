Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott P. Weitzel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Scott P. Weitzel, of 1833 W. Franklin St., passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, due to complications from diabetes.



Scott was born Aug. 22, 1973, in Olean, the son of James and Sherril Hall Weitzel.



He attended Olean High School.



Scott worked in the trucking industry, in Virginia, moving military families. He returned home, to Olean, when his health deteriorated.



Scott volunteered for the Cattaraugus County SPCA ,with the Trap Neuter Release program, in his neighborhood. He enjoyed decorating for Halloween and Christmas. Scott loved fishing; traveling to the beach; hunting; and the Buffalo Sabres. He especially loved his dog, "Buster," and his nieces and nephews.



Scott is survived by his parents, James and Sherril Weitzel; two sisters, Michelle (Bob) Carey and Erin (David) Geldard; three nieces, Bridgette Carey, and Stella and Molly Geldard; and two nephews, Brian Carey and Alex Geldard.



Scott was predeceased by his favorite aunt, Linda Weitzel.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760 or to the , 315 Alberta Drive, Buffalo, NY 14226.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



Online condolences may be made at OLEAN - Scott P. Weitzel, of 1833 W. Franklin St., passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, due to complications from diabetes.Scott was born Aug. 22, 1973, in Olean, the son of James and Sherril Hall Weitzel.He attended Olean High School.Scott worked in the trucking industry, in Virginia, moving military families. He returned home, to Olean, when his health deteriorated.Scott volunteered for the Cattaraugus County SPCA ,with the Trap Neuter Release program, in his neighborhood. He enjoyed decorating for Halloween and Christmas. Scott loved fishing; traveling to the beach; hunting; and the Buffalo Sabres. He especially loved his dog, "Buster," and his nieces and nephews.Scott is survived by his parents, James and Sherril Weitzel; two sisters, Michelle (Bob) Carey and Erin (David) Geldard; three nieces, Bridgette Carey, and Stella and Molly Geldard; and two nephews, Brian Carey and Alex Geldard.Scott was predeceased by his favorite aunt, Linda Weitzel.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760 or to the , 315 Alberta Drive, Buffalo, NY 14226.Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.