CHANTILLY, Va. - Scott Richard Stackhouse, of Chantilly, passed away unexpectedly Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) with his loving family, and best friend, by his side.
He was born on March 4, 1975, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Richard and Jacqueline Avis Stackhouse.
He attended Vestal (N.Y.) Central High School, graduating in 1993; SUNY University at Buffalo (N.Y.); and George Mason University, graduating with degrees in economics and information technology.
He was serving as chief operating officer at Government Scientific Source Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Smith Stackhouse, whom he married on Aug. 5, 2000 in Olean, N.Y.; his two incredible sons, Ethan and Andrew Stackhouse; parents, Richard and Jacqueline Avis Stackhouse; brother, Jeremy Stackhouse; mother-in-law, Mary (Libby) Smith; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Smith; sisters-in-law, Julie Smith (Molly Gould); aunts, uncles, cousins; and many close and wonderful friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, William and Evelyn Stackhouse and Floyd and Doris Avis; and his father-in-law, William G. Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, Bristow. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
A Go Fund Me page named "For Scott Stackhouse and Family," has been setup to assist with expenses, the boys sports programs and education. Flowers may be sent directly to the church on the Saturday for the memorial service. Condolences may be sent to piercefh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 15, 2019