BOLIVAR - Selma L. Baker, 91, formerly of 351 Main St., passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019) in the Wellsville Manor Care Center, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.



Born on Jan. 16, 1928, in Olean, she was the daughter of Carl and Mildred Wood Long. She married Henry Baker Jr., on July 4, 1954, in Portville. Mr. Baker preceded her in death on June 3, 1993.



Selma was a member of the Bolivar United Methodist Church, and a life member of the Bolivar Fire Dept. Auxiliary.



Surviving are several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Sunday (May 5, 2019) at 2 p.m. in the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Elva Cornell, pastor of the Bolivar United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.



Memorials to the .