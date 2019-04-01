Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shantay Cassie Keech. View Sign

PORTVILLE - Shantay Cassie Keech, 21, of 371 Portville-Eldred Road, passed away Friday (March 29, 2019) at her home.



Born Sept. 22, 1997, in Wellsville, she was a daughter of Teresa Lynn Larkin-Marshall and George Servester Keech Jr. She was the fiancé, and soul mate, of James Baker of Eldred, Pa., and together they shared the joy of the birth of their 2-year-old daughter, Sadie Jean.



Shantay was raised in Portville, and went to Portville Central School, where she always loved hanging out with friends; listening to her favorite music; and enjoying the attention of her dog, Mary Jane.



Surviving, in addition to her daughter Sadie and her fiancé, James, are her mother, Teresa (Vernon) Marshall of Olean; her father, George Keech Jr. of East Otto; a sister, Karie Ann (Tevin Bracey) Keech of Rochester; a brother, George Servester Keech III of Salamanca; a sister, Shailynn Larkin of Olean; a sister, Layloni Larkin of Olean; a brother, Lavelle Marshall of Olean; a step-sister, Onnalee Kelly of Olean; her maternal grandfather, Jack Larkin of Portville; her maternal step-grandmother, Elizabeth Baker of Portville; her paternal grandmother, Deborah Keech of Portville; her paternal grandfather, George Keech of Florida; aunts and uncles, David Larkin of Salamanca, Dora Larkin and Niki Nipper, both of Erie, Pa., Charles Keech of Florida, and Nick Keech and Cody Keech, both of Allegany; and five nieces and nephews, Tevante, Queen, Zeresa, Zariah and Tevin Jr.



She was predeceased by a sister, Jennifer Larkin on Sept. 7, 2002; her maternal grandmother, Cassie Nipper in 2017; and her maternal great-grandmother, Mabel Larkin.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (April 1, 2019) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) in the funeral home. The Rev. Doug Travis, of Harvest Field Ministries, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



