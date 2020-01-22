Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Porter Obituary
OLEAN - Sharon A. Porter, of 217 N. Fifth St., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at her home.

Sharon was born on April 12, 1980, in Olean, and was a daughter of Paul Edward and Lori Dee Bryan Porter.

She was a 1998 graduate of Hinsdale High School. Sharon worked at Crosby's Dairy in Hinsdale, and then Tim Horton's and the Fairfield Inn, together. She was currently working for Tim Horton's.

Sharon enjoyed color guard when she was younger. She also enjoyed writing poetry and having a good time with family and friends. Sharon was an outgoing-people person.

Sharon is survived by two daughters, Kiya E. and Maurya A. Porter, both of Hinsdale; her mother, Lori Dee Porter of Allegany; a sister, Tonya M. (Justin Davis) Porter of Olean; a niece, Ellowyn L. Davis; a nephew, Silas C. Bryan-Demeter; and a life-long friend, Tiffany L. Collett of Olean.

Sharon was predeceased by a brother, John M. Bryan, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2013.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -