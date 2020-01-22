|
OLEAN - Sharon A. Porter, of 217 N. Fifth St., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at her home.
Sharon was born on April 12, 1980, in Olean, and was a daughter of Paul Edward and Lori Dee Bryan Porter.
She was a 1998 graduate of Hinsdale High School. Sharon worked at Crosby's Dairy in Hinsdale, and then Tim Horton's and the Fairfield Inn, together. She was currently working for Tim Horton's.
Sharon enjoyed color guard when she was younger. She also enjoyed writing poetry and having a good time with family and friends. Sharon was an outgoing-people person.
Sharon is survived by two daughters, Kiya E. and Maurya A. Porter, both of Hinsdale; her mother, Lori Dee Porter of Allegany; a sister, Tonya M. (Justin Davis) Porter of Olean; a niece, Ellowyn L. Davis; a nephew, Silas C. Bryan-Demeter; and a life-long friend, Tiffany L. Collett of Olean.
Sharon was predeceased by a brother, John M. Bryan, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2013.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020