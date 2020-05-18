SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Sharon L. Ball, 73, of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side Saturday (May 16, 2020) after a long illness.
Born Thursday, Aug. 29, 1946, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of James and Barbara Gardner Murphy. On June 5, 1965, in Olean, she married Martin L. "Marty" Ball, who passed away Sept. 19, 2006.
Sharon was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1964.
In her younger years, Sharon worked for the former AVX Corporation in Olean and for the former Hewitt Manor Nursing Home in Shinglehouse. She was then employed as a driver for LabCorp and was later employed at the Dialysis Center of Olean General Hospital, Olean. She also worked as a temporary receptionist for doctors Singh and Nadella in Shinglehouse. Lastly before her retirement, she was employed by the physical therapy department at Olean General Hospital.
Sharon attended the First Baptist Church in Shinglehouse. She was a dedicated EMT and member of the Shinglehouse Ambulance Association. She was an Automated External Defibrillator instructor and was a member of the former Shinglehouse Volunteer Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary. Sharon served as a notary for many years.
Sharon enjoyed going for scooter rides with her beloved dog, Rusty, at her side. She loved animals and playing solitaire. She loved the weekly Sunday family dinners at her home with her loving children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Victoria L. "Vickie" Harris of Shinglehouse and Valerie J. (Bill) Harvey of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a son, David M. (Diane) Ball of Limestone, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Steven, Tony, Tiffany, Jeremy, Issac, Alyssa, Earl and Shelby; four great-grandchildren, Ellie, Katherine, Eli and Sawyer; and seven step-siblings.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
Friends are invited to attend graveside funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday (May 24, 2020) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. The Rev. Russell J. Horning, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Shinglehouse, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Sharon's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2020.