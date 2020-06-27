OLEAN - Sharon L. Friel, of 320 N. Second St., passed away Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, with her loving family around her at her side.
Born Dec. 3, 1953, in Olean, she was the daughter to the late John and Virginia Clutterbuck Yaudes. On April 8, 1972, in Olean, she married Mark Friel, who survives.
Sharon's family meant the world to her, the never-ending love they had for her is infinite. She was the most crucial detail in all of their lives. Sharon left sentimental memories everywhere they turned and is the missing piece to all of their puzzles. She is forever in their hearts and forever the glue for their family. She will be greatly missed and loved forever.
Besides her husband, those left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Jamie Friel of Olean and Traci Ellis of Olean; four grandchildren, Tyra, Jaelynn, Tori and Trey; two great-grandchildren, J'Kobi and Jahmeer; two siblings, Paul (Mario) Capozzi of California and Charlene Dugranier of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Jack Yaudes.
At Sharon's request, there will be no services.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16N, Olean.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.