SALAMANCA - Sharon L. John, 60, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at home.
Born May 9, 1960, in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Milburn "Lum" and Irene Redeye John.
She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Hawk Clan.
Sharon had been employed with the Seneca Nation as a cook for the Area of Aging Department for over four years and had previously worked for the Seneca Nation Daycare Department.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to cook and do beadwork. She enjoyed the outdoors, her dogs, taking walks and shopping.
Surviving are three sisters, Stephanie John of Salamanca, Carrie (James) John-Leary of Villa Park, Ill. and Christina John of Carrolton; a brother, Darryl (Penny) John of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Aug. 12, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) in the Funeral Home, with Rev. Eric Hice of Center Street Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Friends of Strays, 17 Oakland Ave., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.