COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Sharon Lee Hendrickson Reed, 73, of Coudersport, formerly of Shinglehouse and Portville, N.Y., passed away with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born Friday, Aug. 30, 1946, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Donald K. and Phyllis J. Reddy Hendrickson. On Aug. 27, 1963, in Portville, she married Dennis K. Reed, who passed away March 3, 2007.
Sharon attended Portville schools and graduated from Oswayo Valley High School, Class of 1964, in Shinglehouse.
Sharon lived most of her life in the Portville and Shinglehouse areas. She was employed for many years at Alcas Cutlery in Olean, where she served as union president for a period of time. Sharon and her husband were the owner/operators of Tavern on the Beers in Bolivar, N.Y., from 1993 to 1999.
Sharon was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Portville and attended St. Theresa Catholic Church in Shinglehouse.
A diehard Elvis Presley fan, Sharon and her sister Phyllis were instrumental in forming the Western New York Elvis Presley Fan Club, having had the honor of speaking with Elvis. Her greatest love was her family.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffery W. "Jeff" (Vera Kio) Reed of Coudersport and Daniel K. (Riva) Reed of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Phyllis A. Brechtel of Janesville, Wis., Barbara S. (Bill Chamberlin) Starr of Ischua, N.Y., Donald C. (Patricia) Hendrickson of Ft. Pierce, Fla. and Mark A. Hendrickson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by a son, Christopher D. Reed; and two brothers, Daniel Hendrickson and William Hendrickson.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Puritan Street, Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Thomas Brown, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Bell Run Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweden Valley Manor Patient Activity Fund, 1028 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Sharon's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Sharon, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2020