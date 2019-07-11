Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Swartz. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PORTVILLE - Sharon L. Swartz, of 8865 Coon Hollow Road, passed away Monday (July 8, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a brief illness.



Sharon was born March 18, 1946, in Olean, and was a daughter of Harold Wilbur and Grace Mae Shoup Green. On April 4, 1974, in Olean, she married her husband of 45 years, Merle R. Swartz, who survives.



Sharon attended Allegany Central School. She worked as a line worker/laborer for ACME in Cuba for 28 years, until it closed in 2006. Sharon then worked for Walmart for 10 years. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.



Sharon enjoyed sewing, baking, crocheting, being a member of the "Happy Hooker" knitting club and singing "Teen Angel," "Patches" and "Running Bear." Sharon was a very giving person and tried to take care of everyone she met. She loved Christmas, but most of all she loved her grandchildren.



Along with her loving husband, Sharon is survived by two daughters, Tina L. O'Brien and Amy L. (Michael) Rendell, both of Cuba; three grandchildren, Thomas and Tiffany O'Brien and Michael R. Rendell; five great-grandchildren, Zaine, Sabin, Ethan, Grady and Faylin; one sister, Joan C. (George) Langlois of Vermont; two brothers, Earnest K. Green of Allegany and Dennis L. (Cheryl) Green of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.



Sharon was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Karen Burdick on Dec. 26, 1999; and two brothers, Harold J. Green on Sept. 22, 2014 and Dale W. Green on Dec. 2, 1994.



Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today (July 11, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday (July 12, 2019). The Rev. Clara E. Wilder, formerly of the River's Edge United Methodist Church in Portville, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.



Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpink



