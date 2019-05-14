ONEIDA - Sheila D. Sayers, 69, of Oneida, formerly of Salamanca, died Friday (May 10, 2019) at the home of her daughter, in Palmyra, Pa. She had resided on the Tuscarora Reservation, moving to Salamanca, and was currently residing in Oneida.
Born June 26, 1949, in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lucy Rickard Sayer. She was married to Stanley Sayers, who predeceased her in 2010.
She was a member of the Oneida Nation of Indians and the Bear Clan.
Sheila enjoyed spending time with family; doing bead work; bingo; going to the casino; Powwows; trips with her fellow seniors; and attending the Oneida Senior Center.
Surviving are two daughters, Shelly (Wally) Vaughn of Salamanca and Barb (Al Lechthaler) Sayers of Palmyra, Pa.; a son, Matthew (Ginger) Grimes of Franklinville; a daughter-in-law, Tamara (Dale) Sayers Opferbeck of Salamanca; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Dillon and Norman Dillon, both of Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Dale E. Sayers; two brothers, Edward Sayer and Edward Dillon.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St.
Longhouse services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (May 16, 2019) in the funeral home, with speakers of the Oneida Longhouse, officiating.
Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 14, 2019