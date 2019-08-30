|
ISCHUA - Sheila M. Carlson, 63, of 55 Johnson Hollow Road, Ischua, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospitals Palliative Care Unit, after a short illness.
Born on Feb. 16, 1956, in Jamestown, she was a daughter of David and Ann Lewis Huff, Sr. On June 29, 1974, in Portville, she married Raymond DeYoe, who passed away March 17, 1997. Then on May 7, 1999, she married Gary Carlson who survives.
Sheila was a graduate of Portville Central School, Class of 1974.
She had been employed for many years at Spring Hill Dairy, in Portville, and then went to work as a family support specialist for the Cattaraugus-Wyoming County Headstart, prior to her retirement.
Sheila was a member of Cuba VFW Post 2721 Auxiliary; the Fraternal Order Of Eagles Aerie #616 of Olean; and Shawn M. Clemens Memorial AmVets Post 1 Auxiliary of Cuba.
She enjoyed singing, reading, gardening and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Gary, she is survived by two daughters, Angela (Karl) Baker of Portville and Katey DeYoe of Olean; a stepson, Michael (Dawn) Carlson of Farmersville; a brother, David (Colleen) Huff II of Seattle, Wash.; six sisters, Charmaine (Donald Fluck) Houston of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Valerie (William) Jones of Rochester, Patricia (Donald) Hendrickson of Ft. Pierce, Lisa (Grant Braught) Huff of Carlisle, Pa.; Maureen Huff of Allegany; Coleen Huff of Palm Bay, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kelsey Thompson, Roland Thompson, Autumn Baker, Destiny Tolerson and Kanyé DeYoe; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, and husband, Raymond.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Cuba VFW, 5425 Route 305, Cuba.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019