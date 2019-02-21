Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila M. Rampsey-Milton. View Sign

OLEAN - Sheila M. Rampsey-Milton, of 401 Alder St., Olean, passed away Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at the Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Born Sept. 27, 1952 in Olean, she was the daughter of Sarah McPeak, and was later adopted by Lorretta and Claude Green.



On Oct. 4, 1986, at the John Ash Community Center in Olean, she married Willie Milton, who survives.



Sheila graduated from Portville Central School in 1971 with a regents degree in music.



In 1990 she received an associate's in Human Services from Jamestown Community College. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued her education to receive a bachelor's degree.



Sheila worked as a nurse's aide for Olean General Hospital from 1980 to 1983. She was dedicated to serving the community through various organizations such as the Guidepost, Directions in Independent Living, Peer Advocate and many more. She was especially devoted to the Mental Health Association.



She enjoyed going to church and listening to Christian music. Sheila also enjoyed puzzles, reading and was willing to serve anyone she could.



Sheila will be missed dearly by her cat, "Baby Boy."



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three sisters, Ramona Sakala, Toni Anne Carr and Marie "Rickey" Ramsey; a special cousin Jovon Hall; and many family and friends.



She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Green and a sister Sarah (Ramsey) Ramadhan.



A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) at the Mount Zion Christian Assembly, 321 Front Street, Olean. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Judy Gallegos will officiate.



Burial will be held at a later date in Allegany Cemetery.



Memorials if desired may be made to the Mental Health Association, P.O Box 833, Olean, NY 14760 or to the First Baptist Church, 133 S Union St, Olean, NY 14760.



