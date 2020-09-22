OLEAN - Sheryl A. Holland, 69, of 109 Bradley Drive, passed away peacefully Friday (Sept.18, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Born Sept. 28, 1950, in Johnson City, she was the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth Balles Davis. On June 5, 1971, in Endicott, she married Gregory Holland, who survives.
Sheryl was a graduate of Vestal High School, and worked at the former Endicott-Johnson Shoe Co., prior to her marriage. After moving to Olean with her husband, she worked for many years as a teacher's aide, for Susan Morgan at East View Elementary School, prior to her retirement.
She was deeply devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved so much. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She is survived by her husband Gregory; a son, Joseph (Sara) Holland of Endicott; two grandchildren, Tabatha and Carter; a brother, Randy (Melanie) Davis of Largo, Fla.; two sisters, Lori (Fran) Martin of Port Crane and Tracy (Rodney) Grover of Endicott; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The use of a mask will be required during visitation at the funeral home.
