Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Shirley A. Bradford


1934 - 2020
Shirley A. Bradford Obituary
OLEAN - Shirley A. Bradford, of Queen Street, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 7, 1934, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of Frederick and Beulah Cole Stives Sr. She married Dana P. Bradford on Feb. 15, 1952. He predeceased her on May 26, 2004.

Shirley worked for the Olean City School District, as a cleaner, for many years. She was a lifetime member of the Bolivar Legion Auxiliary Post 772. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and crocheting. She also loved camping, traveling and spending summers on Cuba Lake.

Surviving are two sons, Charles P. (Pam) Bradford of Delevan and Tim L. (Sylvia) Bradford of Wellsville; two daughters, Pamula (Gerald) Nutt of Olean and Kathy (Richard) Colley of Franklinville; a brother, Frederick (Ella) Stvies Jr., of Bolivar; many grandchildren, including Paul (Mollie) Bradford of Dunkinsville, Pa., whom the Bradfords raised, and Steven (Laurie) Davis, Jason (Wendie) Davis, Chip Bradford, Bill (Mary) Bradford, James Bradford, Ted Bradford, Gerald (Cindy) Nutt Jr., Jeffrey Nutt, Michael Nutt, Danielle (Ben) Murray, Terry (Kimberly) Bradford, Troy (Ashley) Bradford and Tiffany (Josh) Smith; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at the funeral home. Rev. Jason Hladik, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Olean, will officiate. Burial will be in West Genesee Cemetery, Obi.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the Marie Lorenz Dialysis Center, c/o Olean General Hospital, 515 Main St., Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
