MILLPORT, Pa. - Shirley A. Goode, 90, of Millport, passed away in her home, with her loving son and daughter by her side, on Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) after a long illness.
Born on Monday, June 23, 1930, in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of William and Nell Gleason Smith. On Friday, Aug. 13, 1948, in Buffalo, she married Allyn W. Goode, who passed away on Oct. 2, 1994.
Shirley was employed in the lab at Meyer Hospital (now Erie County Medical Center) in Buffalo for many years.
After moving to Millport in 1973, she worked as a nurse's aide at the former Hewitt Manor Nursing Home, in Shinglehouse, until its closing.
She then worked at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital, in the Skilled Nursing Department, as a nurse's aide until her retirement.
Shirley and her husband were avid fishermen. She enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds and also enjoyed raising pigeons. An avid archer in her younger years, Shirley taught her children to shoot. She enjoyed riding her bike on the Eleven Mile Road to visit her friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Debbie (Bill) Clark of Hebron Center; a son, Tom Goode of Eleven Mile; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Sherry (Dan) Baglemann of New Braunfels, Texas.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Shelp; two sons, Mike Goode and William "Billy" Goode; a sister, Beverly Smith; and a stepbrother, Arnold Anderson.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Eleven Mile Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Shirley entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Shirley, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.