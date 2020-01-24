Home

Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel
Shirley A. Solat Obituary
CUBA - Shirley A. Solat, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at age 93.

Born on Oct. 21, 1926, in Buffalo, she was a daughter of William R. and Beatrice I. Johnston Roach. She had been married to Alexander Solat, who preceded her in death.

She had been employed as a cafeteria monitor for Heim Middle School, in Williamsville ,and was nicknamed "Sarge" at school. After retiring, she and her husband moved permanently to Cuba.

In her youth, she enjoyed swimming. She swam in Lake Erie, the Niagara River and throughout Canada. She also enjoyed gardening and rollerskating, and she traveled extensively. For years she had a winter home in Virginia.

Shirley was a loving caregiver to her parents for many years, and was instrumental in helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her door was always open to the neighborhood children and she was affectionately known by many as Grandma Shirley.

She is survived by a son, Alex K. (Cheryl) Solat of Yulee, Fla.; a daughter, Beth L. (Christopher) Navel of Angola; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Solat; a brother, Thomas R. Roach; and a sister, Carol I. Nagel.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at the Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel. Burial will immediately follow.

Arrangements are under direction to the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
