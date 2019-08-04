|
OLEAN - Shirley A. Suib, of 1985 Montana Ave., Olean, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at the Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 22, 1929, in Kane, Pa., she was the daughter of George and Sigrid Johnson Moyer.
On May 20, 1952, she married Sidney L. Suib, who predeceased her on Feb. 26, 2010.
Shirley was a graduate of Portville Central School and Olean Business Institute.
She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's business, Structural Pest Control in Olean.
She enjoyed knitting and quilting, and was a member of many quilting groups and organizations. Shirley was also a former bowler and an avid reader.
Surviving are three children, Dr. Steven (Bonnie) Suib of Storrs, Conn., Sandra (Henry) Suib-Dutcher of Charlestown, R.I. and Sally Stewart of Highland; six grandchildren, James (Theresa) Stewart, Kara Stewart, Ethan Dutcher, Elliott Dutcher, Walker Suib and Lindsey Segunda; and her very dear friends Carol and Tom MacWilliams and their daughters.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Alex Suib.
At Shirley's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd Street, Olean or to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main Street, Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019