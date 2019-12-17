|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Shirley B. Baker, formerly of Green Street, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at The Pines, in Machias, following a long illness.
Born Sept. 13, 1942, in Mararite, Pa., she was the daughter of Homer and Lillian Little Wallace II. On June 29, 1963, in Westmoreland, Pa., she married Richard Nemcheil, who died Feb, 1980. On July 11, 1981, in Jamestown, she married Vernon Baker, who died Jan. 2, 2017.
Mrs. Baker worked for over 30 years, at the Ontario Knife Company, in Franklinville. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving are five daughters, Darlene (Burt) Carpenter and Katherine (John) Smith, both of Salamanca, Cynthia Nugent of Texas, and Deborah (James) Scott and Marcia (Rex) Bartlett, both of Franklinville; a son, Dennis (Linda) Frazier of Sandusky; many nieces and nephews; a sister, Nancy Anderson of Jamestown.
She was predeceased by a son, Vernon "Paul" Baker; and five brothers, Homer D. Wallace III, Lawrence Wallace, Eugene Wallace, Theodore Wallace and Ralph Wallace; and five sisters, Edith Trout, Etta Fetters, Doris Sturat, Jesse Brown and Mary Christner.
Friends may gather with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019). Celebrating her life will be Rev. David Fisher. Interment will be in Maples Cemetery in Mansfield.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019