Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley B. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley B. Baker Obituary
FRANKLINVILLE - Shirley B. Baker, formerly of Green Street, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at The Pines, in Machias, following a long illness.

Born Sept. 13, 1942, in Mararite, Pa., she was the daughter of Homer and Lillian Little Wallace II. On June 29, 1963, in Westmoreland, Pa., she married Richard Nemcheil, who died Feb, 1980. On July 11, 1981, in Jamestown, she married Vernon Baker, who died Jan. 2, 2017.

Mrs. Baker worked for over 30 years, at the Ontario Knife Company, in Franklinville. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Surviving are five daughters, Darlene (Burt) Carpenter and Katherine (John) Smith, both of Salamanca, Cynthia Nugent of Texas, and Deborah (James) Scott and Marcia (Rex) Bartlett, both of Franklinville; a son, Dennis (Linda) Frazier of Sandusky; many nieces and nephews; a sister, Nancy Anderson of Jamestown.

She was predeceased by a son, Vernon "Paul" Baker; and five brothers, Homer D. Wallace III, Lawrence Wallace, Eugene Wallace, Theodore Wallace and Ralph Wallace; and five sisters, Edith Trout, Etta Fetters, Doris Sturat, Jesse Brown and Mary Christner.

Friends may gather with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019). Celebrating her life will be Rev. David Fisher. Interment will be in Maples Cemetery in Mansfield.

Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.

Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -