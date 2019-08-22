|
|
CUBA - Shirley C. Jones, 89, of Cuba, formerly of Cattaraugus, died Tuesday evening (Aug. 20, 2019) at the Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, following a long illness. She had previously resided at Eden Heights and was a resident for the last 14 years in Cuba.
Born Jan. 31, 1930, in Williamsville, she was the daughter of the late Cloyd and Frances Meyer Conover. She was married May 20, 1950, in Kenmore, to Norman Jones, who predeceased her Nov. 15, 1992.
She was a graduate of Kenmore West High School, Class of 1948.
Along with her husband, she was the co-owner and operator of the former Cattaraugus Greenhouse in both Cattaraugus and Salamanca.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cattaraugus; and the Ladies' Auxiliary of the American Legion, the Rotary Club and the Rod and Gun Club, all in Little Valley.
She enjoyed snowmobiling, playing bridge along with other card games and taking care of her horses. She was a talented seamstress and she loved to entertain.
Surviving are her daughter and dear son-in-law, Laurie (Howard) Peterson of Salamanca; Becky Cupstid of Omaha, Neb.; three grandchildren, Kathryn Soucy of Birmingham, Ala., Adam (Kelly) Soucy of Belleview, Neb., and Abigail (Michael) Kelly of Crestview, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Grace Martin of Montgomery, Ala., Connor and Hannah Soucy, both of Belleview, and Jayden and Josh Kelley, both of Crestview; a brother, Ronald (Sally) Conover of Sunset Bay; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Clifford Conover; and two infant sisters, Norma and Dorothy Conover.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) in Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca. Burial will be in Liberty Park Cemetery, Cattaraugus.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Cattaraugus Volunteer Fire Company's Ambulance Fund.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 22, 2019