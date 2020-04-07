|
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. - Shirley Green, 69, of Little River, died Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston, following a short illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1950, in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Homer and Betty Schermerhorn Hutcheson. She was married on Sept. 2, 1972, to Mr. Charles W. "Bill" Green, who survives.
Shirley was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1968. She served as a role model for her two daughters, when she went on to earn her associate degree from SUNY Empire State College, later in life.
Shirley was a teaching assistant, employed by the Salamanca Central School District, for over 20 years. Prior to the classroom, Shirley was employed by the Salamanca Chamber of Commerce, and was also a beloved Slimnastics instructor for many years.
Shirley loved spending time with family and friends. Over the years, she cheered on and supported her daughters at their many events in high school and college. She then enjoyed cheering on her three grandchildren - her "love bugs" - at their soccer; basketball; volleyball; baseball; and football games.
Shirley was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, she was an avid golfer, and a member of Elkdale Country Club for many years. Shirley loved to talk about her hole-in-one, which she shot on April 23, 1996, on the ninth hole at Elkdale.
She and Bill loved to travel, and enjoyed trips to destinations like Key West, Ireland and California. As an identical twin, Shirley loved to tell stories about how she and her sister, Louise, would try to trick people with their identities when they were younger. As an adult, Louise would often be mistakenly identified as Shirley when she would come back to visit Salamanca. Shirley was beautiful, kind, classy and funny, and her smile would light up a room.
Surviving besides her husband are two daughters, Sheila (Tom) Callen of Allegany, N.Y. and Christie (Kevin) Davenport of Berea, Ohio; two sisters, Janet (John) Rhodes of Hanover, Ind. and twin sister Louise (Steve) Fitzgerald of Hilton Head; a granddaughter, Madison Callen; two grandsons, Thomas Callen and Ryan Callen; and three grand-pups, McDuff, Toby and Lily; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Hutcheson.
Due to restrictions at this time, a memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate Shirley's life.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Shirley's memory to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation at naaf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020