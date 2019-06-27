Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley "Senorita" Jones. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Shirley "Senorita" Jones, of The Villages, passed away Friday (June 21, 2019) at the age of 83, after a courageous battle with dementia.



Shirley was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Venango County, Pa., and was a daughter of Floyd H. and Dama E. Hart Jones.



Shirley was a graduate of Allegany High School and later graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Bonaventure University (N.Y.). She completed her graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh.



Shirley worked as a language teacher in the Olean (N.Y.) City School District for most of her career, until her retirement in 1997. Following retirement she volunteered at Olean General Hospital, drove for Interfaith Caregivers and worked with the Board of Elections.



Shirley was a long-time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on various committees. She was big supporter of the foreign student exchange program and hosted 12 students from all over the world, including Mexico, Brazil, Norway and Spain. Shirley often visited her former exchange students after they returned home.



Shirley is survived by her sister, Phyllis J. Doban of North Huntington, Pa.; brother, Garry L. Jones of The Villages; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda A. Richardson.



Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Susan K. Hadley of the Trinity United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Allegany Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at



