BRADFORD, Pa. - Shirley M. "Shoes" Manion, 83, of Harrisburg Run Road, Bradford, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 9, 1936, in Ashford, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clare Matthewson-Heidel Lindsley and Alton Heidel. Shirley was formerly married to James Manion, who preceded her in death. For more than 30 years, she was a companion to James Oakes, who survives.
She was a graduate of Springville (N.Y.) High School.
Shirley was a homemaker while raising her children and later worked as a manager in the shoe department at Big N in Allegany and Fisher Big Wheel in Bradford.
Surviving in addition to her companion, James Oakes, of more than 30 years, are two daughters, Cathy (James) Cooney of Henderson, Nev. and Judy Trussell of Weatherford, Texas; one son, Donald Manion of Allegany; two sisters, Florence Land and Alice Roth, both of Springville; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Manion; and daughter, Patricia Manion.
There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
