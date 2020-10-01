1/1
Shirley M. "Shoes" Manion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADFORD, Pa. - Shirley M. "Shoes" Manion, 83, of Harrisburg Run Road, Bradford, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 9, 1936, in Ashford, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clare Matthewson-Heidel Lindsley and Alton Heidel. Shirley was formerly married to James Manion, who preceded her in death. For more than 30 years, she was a companion to James Oakes, who survives.

She was a graduate of Springville (N.Y.) High School.

Shirley was a homemaker while raising her children and later worked as a manager in the shoe department at Big N in Allegany and Fisher Big Wheel in Bradford.

Surviving in addition to her companion, James Oakes, of more than 30 years, are two daughters, Cathy (James) Cooney of Henderson, Nev. and Judy Trussell of Weatherford, Texas; one son, Donald Manion of Allegany; two sisters, Florence Land and Alice Roth, both of Springville; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Manion; and daughter, Patricia Manion.

There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved