1/1
Sidney Donald Palmer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGANTOWN, W.V. - Sidney Donald Palmer, 88, of Morgantown, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at his home.

Sid was born in Olean, N.Y. to Sidney and Helen Palmer on Sept. 4, 1932. On Aug. 23, 1958, he married Martha Jean Nelson, at Duke Center Methodist Church, in Duke Center, Pa.

He attended Otto Township Schools and graduated in 1951.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army right out of high school, to serve in the Korean War, and was stationed in Alaska as a mechanic. After his military service, he attended Williamsport Technical College, where he earned a degree in mechanical drafting.

He worked as a draftsman at Dresser Clark Co., and later as a sales manager for Castolin Eutectic. In 1990, following in the footsteps of his father, he purchased a service station in Allegany, that he owned until his retirement in 1997.

He spent many years actively involved in his church, Christ United Methodist, where he held several leadership roles. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Sid was kind and generous with a quick wit. He enjoyed nothing more than attending activities for his grandchildren or having breakfast and coffee with friends. He loved getting to know people and never met a stranger.

He always had a warm smile and a friendly greeting for everyone. He loved sitting on the front porch with Martha Jean and talking to neighbors as they walked by.

Sid is survived by his wife, Martha Jean of Morgantown (formerly of Allegany); his daughter, Betsy (Vincent) Johns of Morgantown; his son, Brian (Laurie) Palmer of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicholas Johns, Hilary (Tyler) Dean and Cory Johns of Morgantown, and Charlie Palmer and Louise Palmer of Columbus; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Dean and Lane Dean of Morgantown; his brothers, Homer Palmer of Palm Springs, Calif. and William (Kay) Palmer of Leesburg, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Kay Palmer of Knapp Creek, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Audrey Goodell; his brother, Alvin Palmer; and his mother-in-law, Esther Nelson.

Cremation was arranged by the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home of Morgantown. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Sid may be made to the American Diabetes Association at PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; (800) 342-2383 or diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.

The family also wishes to extend gratitude to Harmony at Morgantown for providing such a comfortable and safe community for senior citizens in the Morgantown area.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home
10 S High St
Morgantown, WV 26501
(304) 296-6446
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved