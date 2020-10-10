MORGANTOWN, W.V. - Sidney Donald Palmer, 88, of Morgantown, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at his home.
Sid was born in Olean, N.Y. to Sidney and Helen Palmer on Sept. 4, 1932. On Aug. 23, 1958, he married Martha Jean Nelson, at Duke Center Methodist Church, in Duke Center, Pa.
He attended Otto Township Schools and graduated in 1951.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army right out of high school, to serve in the Korean War, and was stationed in Alaska as a mechanic. After his military service, he attended Williamsport Technical College, where he earned a degree in mechanical drafting.
He worked as a draftsman at Dresser Clark Co., and later as a sales manager for Castolin Eutectic. In 1990, following in the footsteps of his father, he purchased a service station in Allegany, that he owned until his retirement in 1997.
He spent many years actively involved in his church, Christ United Methodist, where he held several leadership roles. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Sid was kind and generous with a quick wit. He enjoyed nothing more than attending activities for his grandchildren or having breakfast and coffee with friends. He loved getting to know people and never met a stranger.
He always had a warm smile and a friendly greeting for everyone. He loved sitting on the front porch with Martha Jean and talking to neighbors as they walked by.
Sid is survived by his wife, Martha Jean of Morgantown (formerly of Allegany); his daughter, Betsy (Vincent) Johns of Morgantown; his son, Brian (Laurie) Palmer of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicholas Johns, Hilary (Tyler) Dean and Cory Johns of Morgantown, and Charlie Palmer and Louise Palmer of Columbus; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Dean and Lane Dean of Morgantown; his brothers, Homer Palmer of Palm Springs, Calif. and William (Kay) Palmer of Leesburg, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Kay Palmer of Knapp Creek, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Audrey Goodell; his brother, Alvin Palmer; and his mother-in-law, Esther Nelson.
Cremation was arranged by the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home of Morgantown. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Sid may be made to the American Diabetes Association
at PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; (800) 342-2383 or diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.
The family also wishes to extend gratitude to Harmony at Morgantown for providing such a comfortable and safe community for senior citizens in the Morgantown area.