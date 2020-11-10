OLEAN - Sidney L. Monroe, 80, of Alder Street, Olean, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Sid was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Bradford, Pa., and was the son of Melvin and Alice Puhl Monroe. He was formerly married to Sally Skiver Mazza.
Sid was a 1958 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School.
He began working at the Rocket Oil Company in Portville when he was 18 years old, before he became the owner/operator in the mid 1970s, later moving to the Rocket Oil Company in Olean for over 35 years as a well-known and respected mechanic.
Sid was a life-time member of the St. Stephens Club and enjoyed spending time with his buddies at the Pulaski Club, who he often referred to as his second family.
Sid is survived by four children, Bradley S. (Carla) Monroe of Olean, Christina (Ron Gay) Monroe of Penn Yan, Susan L. (Larry Prunoske) Robinson of Geneva and Michael S. (Wendy) Monroe of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Jeffrey, Cory, Colton, Jamie and Andrew; 18 great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Rhea (Jim) Childs and Terry Ferryington.
Sid was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Bernice (Marlyn) Ferrington; a nephew, Richard (Dick) Ferrington; a grandson, Joseph Veno in May of 2019; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Glenn in 2014.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. Burial will be at West Genesee Cemetery in Obi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.