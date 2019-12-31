|
ELLICOTTVILLE - Slavko S. "Scotty" Lavtar, 91, of Ellicottville, passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at his home.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1928, in Javornik, Slovenia, son of the late Robert and Ivana Rant Lavtar. Mr. Lavtar emigrated to America in 1953 and married his wife, the former Barbara Schroeder, on Feb. 23, 1963, who survives.
Slavko "Scotty" was employed at Holimont, in Ellicottville, as a general manager, and previously worked at Bethlehem Steel, in Buffalo, for 13 years. He was very active within the local ski community, having started at Glenwood Acres, and the original Poverty Hill Ski Club, before Holimont. He taught ski lessons, and was the first ski instructor, at Holimont. Mr. Lavtar was truly a graceful skier, mastering ski jumping, and was a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America.
A man of many talents, he was also a member of the Springville Jazz Orchestra; golfed at Concord Crest Golf Course in Springville; and enjoyed the Springville auction, as he was a master tinkerer, having even built their family home, in Ellicottville. He also enjoyed making wine and vegetable gardening, and he volunteered as a summer soccer coach.
Besides his loving wife of 56 years, Mr. Lavtar is survived by two sons, Karl (Maeve) Lavtar of Chugiak, Alaska and Kevin (Cheryl) Lavtar of Hamburg; three daughters, Eve (Robert) Herr of Eden, Heather Kneis of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Heidi Quimby of Corcoran, Minn.; three brothers, Marjan (late Fanika) Lavtar, Zdravko (late Urska) Lavtar and Srecko (Lojzka) Lavtar, all of Slovenia; and six grandchildren, Jesse, Chellse, Mark, Kieran, John and Paige; a great-grandchild, Penelope; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019