|
|
OLEAN - Sofie V. McEntee, a former Olean resident, passed away peacefully, Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at the grand age of 100, at The Pines of Machias, where she had been residing for several years.
Born July 28, 1919, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Marek Stempien. On March 2, 1946, in Oakfield, she married Marvin M. McEntee, who predeceased her on Sept. 26, 1990.
Sofie, also known as Roni, to those who knew and loved her well, was a graduate of Corfu High School.
She was a librarian at the Pembroke Library, and later worked as an executive secretary at Haxton Corporation, in Oakfield, and as a manager at Ormond's, in Pittsford.
Roni relied on a deep innate wisdom which guided her through life. She was always very practical, yet also embraced hospitality, finery and grace. In 1979, she and her husband moved to Olean.
She was a member of Basillica of St. Mary of the Angels parish, and enjoyed painting and a life-long love of gardening.
Surviving are five children, Mary Ann (John) Gomoka, Barbra McEntee, Thomas (Elaine) McEntee, Judith (Lee) Hicks and Roxanne (Joseph) Gilfus; six grandchildren, Christine Rogers, Mark Barta, Gretchen Eddy, Erin Hicks-Tibbles, Leslie Hicks-Rosenbaum and Eric Gilfus; seven great-grandchildren, Aaron Barta, Lucas Barta, Madeline Barta, Christian Barta, Taylor Edwards, MacKenzie Curcio and Sarah Eddy; two great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Barta and Avery Rosenbaum; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, John, Anthony, Thaddeus and Henry Stempien; and two sisters, Cecelia Szymanski and Frances Krzyzanowski.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will follow at St. Padre Pio Parish Cemetery, in Oakfield.
Memorials if desired, may be made to The Friends of the Pines of Machias, PO Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.
Online condolences can be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 6, 2019