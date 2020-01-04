|
FRANKLINVILLE - On Jan. 1, 2020, Sondra M. VanCuran, of Franklinville, passed away to Olean General Hospital due to illness.
Sondra was a registered nurse who specialized in the mental health field. Her compassion and love for people were recognized and will be greatly missed.
Sondra was a proud member of the Catherine Schuyler chapter of the NYSDAR. Sondra is loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Sondra is survived by her husband, Lawrence, as well as her two children, Michele Harter and Joseph Harter; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later time this year.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 4, 2020