OLEAN - Stanley D. Gunsolus, 69, of 220 N. 15th St., passed away Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his children, after a brief illness.

Born Jan. 29, 1951, in Olean, he was the son of Walter L. and Ethel Schnell Gunsolus. On Oct. 31, 1975, in Olean, he married Linda Moyer, who predeceased him Dec. 17, 2011.

Stanley was a 1969 graduate of Allegany Central School, and began working for Kodak Co., in Rochester. For 36 years, he was employed by AVX Ceramics, later Olean Advanced Products, until his retirement in May of 2014.

He was always active in the outdoors and was skilled at archery. He shot archery in league play, in both Belmont, and at the Circle-K Archery Club, in Salamanca. He was also an archery instructor for the Boy Scouts.

He enjoyed dirt track racing, and watching his children and grandchildren playing sports, and colorguard.

Stanley played softball in Olean's Industrial League, and along with his wife, Linda, enjoyed both league bowling and playing cards. He was an avid Sabres, Buffalo Bills and NASCAR fan.

Surviving are three children, Doug (Kristina) Gunsolus of Eldred, Pa., Stacy Gunsolus Cooper of Hinsdale and Jason (Chikita Gibbons) Gunsolus of Olean; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Gunsolus of Cuba, Donald Gunsolus of Franklinville and David Gunsolus of Olean; a sister, Susan Smith of Randolph; and several nieces and nephews. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he was looking forward to the upcoming birth of two more.

In addition to his wife, Linda, he was predeceased by his parents.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5, 2020) in the funeral home. Rev. Doug Travis, pastor of Harvest Field Ministries, will officiate. Burial will follow in Allegany Cemetery.

The use of a mask will be required while attending the visitation or funeral.

Memorials if desired, may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203, or to the American Heart Association of WNY, 5488 Sheridan Drive, Ste. 300, Williamsville, NY 14221.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
