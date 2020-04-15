Home

Stanley E. Button


1957 - 2020
Stanley E. Button Obituary
BOLIVAR - Stanley E. Button, 63, of 2658 Rt. 275, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday (April 13, 2020).

He was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Blossburg Pa. He was the son of Wilbur and Velma Rice Button.

Surviving are three sons, Stanley (Jessica Parsons) Button Jr., Christopher Button and Justin Button, all of Bolivar; two brothers, David (Pat) Button of Cuba and Robert Button of Pennsylvania; four sisters, Susie (George) Benson of Alfred, Judy (Charles) Heap of Tennessee, Marie (Larry) Green of Syracuse and Janet (Greg) Jackson of Shinglehouse, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his life companion, Suzanna Stocum, on March 1, 2020.

There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will take place in Knights Creek Cemetery, Scio.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
