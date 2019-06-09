BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Stanley R. Abraham, of Magnolia Gardens, Barnett Road, Brooksville, and formerly of Haskell Road, Cuba, N.Y., passed away Monday (June 3, 2019) at age 95.
Mr Abraham was born March 5, 1924, in Glenwood, N.Y. He was the son of William and Ella Domes Abraham.
Mr Abraham was a member of the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion during WWII; he was a hero then and a hero now. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in Lackawana, N.Y.
He was a life member of the American Legion in Ellicottville, N.Y., and a proud member of the NRA.
He enjoyed travel, hunting, telling stories and meeting new friends.
He was the husband of the late Thelma E. Abraham; father of Brenda (Jack) Godert and Susan Bishop; grandfather of Kara, Aaron and Sydney; and great-grandfather of seven.
There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local chapter of the American Red Cross.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 9, 2019