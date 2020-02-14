|
|
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Stella D. Barrett, 87, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 10, 2020).
She was born on Sept. 30, 1932, in Franklinville, N.Y. On Sept. 10, 1977, Stella married William K. Barrett, who passed away Jan. 11, 2020.
She was a 1949 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, and a 1951 graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, accounting and secretarial courses, in Buffalo, N.Y.
She was an administrative assistant for 24 years, at Werner Co., retiring in 2000.
She was a devoted loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking; baking; gardening; reading books; taking short trips; and visiting wineries.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, and a former member of First Presbyterian Church in Olean, N.Y., where she was past president of the Women's Association. She was also a member of OES Electra Chapter 84, Olean, where she was previously the worthy matron, and the Red Hat Society. She was a volunteer at UPMC Greenville.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Monroe ( David Maggio) of Fredonia, N.Y.; three sons, Andrew (Tami) Barrett of Greenville, N.C., Jon (Tina) Barrett of Olean and Mike (Lynn) Barrett of Margate, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Leota Jones and Jean Swartz, both of Warren; two brothers-in-law, Dick Barrett of Warren and Ray (Leona) Barrett of Greencastle; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Walter and Esther "Myrle" Weaver Dallas, of Franklinville; and her husband, Bill.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2020