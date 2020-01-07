|
OLEAN - Stephen A. Jurenko, of 715 Garden Ave., passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, due to a series of health complications from exposure to Agent Orange.
Stephen was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Olean, and was the son of Andrew and Rose M. Martin Jurenko. On Feb. 14, 1970, at Trinity United Methodist Church, he married his wife of 49 years, Colleen A. Wiedemann, who survives.
Stephen was a 1966 graduate of Olean High School. He served in the U.S. Army from April 18, 1968 to Nov. 23, 1969. Stephen worked at AVX, in Olean, as a maintenance man for 44 years, until his retirement on Sept. 30, 2010.
He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, where he served on the Trustees Board and the SPPRC. Stephen was also a life-time member of the Pulaski Club and a member of the Charles Harbel American Legion Post #892.
He enjoyed anything about the Civil War. Stephen also enjoyed watching NFL football, especially the Miami Dolphins, but he truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, and attending all of their extracurricular activities.
Along with his loving wife, Stephen is survived by two children, Lori (Bradley) Peterson of Hampstead, Md. and Douglas (Sarah Hooper) Jurenko of Rochester; six grandchildren, Zoe, Ivy, Quinn, Harrison, Lili and Griffin; a brother-in-law, Terry (Chrissy) Wiedemann; four sisters-in-law, Sue Jurenko, Nancy Jurenko, Pam Weart and Carol Wiedeman; and several nieces and nephews.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jack and Paul Jurenko; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kim and Debbie Wiedemann.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Friends will also be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Trinity United Methodist Church, 131 N. Ninth St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Joan M. Zimmerman, interim pastor, will officiate. Burial will be at Allegany Cemetery, in Allegany. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892, Ritual Team.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 131 N. Ninth St., Olean, NY 14760, or to the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892, 4350 Route 417, Allegany, NY 14706.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 7, 2020