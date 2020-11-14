BELFAST - Stephen A. Spink, MD, 95, of 115 S. Main St., passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at his home, to be with his Savior and Lord.
Born Nov. 12, 1924, in Rochester, he was the son of Edward F. and Elma Johnson Spink. On March 2, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., he married the former Barbara A. Soden, who survives.
Stephen grew up in Rochester and attended high school there, graduating from Rochester East High School, Class of 1942. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and served at Great Lakes Naval Base, Chicago, as a radio operations instructor.
After his stint in the service, he studied at North Texas State University, then the University of Buffalo for his premedical student schooling, and later received his doctor's degree.
He began his private practice in Belfast in 1959 at his 115 S. Main St. residence, where he was a medical doctor until his retirement in 2012. Dr. Spink was also a consulting doctor at various nursing homes in the area for several years.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belfast; the American Medical Association; served on the Belfast Central School Board; and the medical Board of Cuba Memorial Hospital. He was also the Allegany County coroner for many years.
He enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling to see his children and serving in various church ministries. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara, are five sons, Paul D. (Susan) Spink of Clymer, Stephen W. (Janet) Spink of Indianapolis, Ind., Rev. Kenneth J. (Debbie) Spink of Berea, Ohio, David T. (Dawn) Spink of Natal, Brazil and Jonathan E. (Kim) Spink of Iquique, Chile; seven daughters, Doris A. (John) DiPasquale of Amman, Jordan, Kathryn (Walter) Enders of Belfast, Marion K. Gordon of Belfast, Janet C. (Paul) Lovell of Dallas, Texas, Helen C. Spink of Belmont, Esther R. (Chris) McClure of Seminole, Fla. and Sharon M. (Eric) Kessel of Bradford, Pa.; 53 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Spink and Donald Spink; and a sister, Kathryn Arnold.
Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) and 10 a.m. to noon Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast. All visitors must wear a mask. Due to COVID-19, only a certain amount of visitors will be allowed at a time. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Belfast First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bath VA Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.