OLEAN - Stephen E. Howes, of 420 Third Ave., passed away on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Stephen was born on April 1, 1947, in Ithaca, and was a son of Theodore T. "Ted" and Ruth E. Hayden Howes.
He served in the U.S. Army, from Jan. 5, 1968 to Feb. 5, 1969. Stephen became disabled several years after the service.
Stephen attended the Hillside Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed Civil War history. Stephen loved HO gauge trains; riding bicycles; old collectibles; and his comic book collection. He also loved gardening, and took pride in his gardens.
Stephen is survived by three siblings, Stuart (Melinda) Howes of Elgin, Ill., Ruth E. "Bebe" Cappadonia of Almond and Susan E. (Mark) Linderman of Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Julianne Howes of Hamburg; three nieces; five nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and longtime friends, Kristy Skiver and Alan Haight Jr., both of Olean.
Along with his parents, Stephen was predeceased by a brother, Theodore T. Howes Jr. in September 2013.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (March 19, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Dan Todd, pastor of the Hillside Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be at the Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2020