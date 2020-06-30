OLEAN - Stephen M. McNall, 74, passed away on Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at his home, following an illness.
Mr. McNall was born on June 9, 1946, in Olean, and was a son of Fredlee M. and Anne C. Bull McNall. On Jan. 11, 1975, in Akron, he married his wife of 45 years, Carole L. Barkewitz, who survives.
Mr. McNall graduated from Allegany Central School and St. Bonaventure University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. McNall had been employed in several computer support roles at Dresser Rand, in Olean and Wellsville, before retiring in 2006. He also taught part-time at St. Bonaventure, and as a volunteer for several amateur radio licensing classes, in New York and Pennsylvania.
Mr. McNall held the amateur extra license, the highest license category for amateur radio, and was a member of the Chautauqua Area Radio Service in Jamestown, and the McKean County Amateur Radio Club in Smethport.
He was also a member of Enchanted Mountains Lodge 252 of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Olean Rod and Gun Club. He had served as coordinator for the Rod and Gun Club's pistol league since the early 1990's.
Along with his loving wife, Mr. McNall is survived by his nieces, Jody (Bobby) McNall-Dickey, Holly (Lucas) Carinci-Sessions and Cheyenne (Roger) Banderas, all of Del Norte, Colo. and Amy (Wade) Caven of Chetwynd, British Columbia, Canada; and a large number of "unofficial kids," who had become important to him.
Mr. McNall was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Arthur McNall.
At Mr. McNall's request there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntosh SpinkFuneralHome.com.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Russell J. Jandoli Scholarship Fund, Jandoli School of Communication, PO Box J, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778 or to the Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.
Mr. McNall was born on June 9, 1946, in Olean, and was a son of Fredlee M. and Anne C. Bull McNall. On Jan. 11, 1975, in Akron, he married his wife of 45 years, Carole L. Barkewitz, who survives.
Mr. McNall graduated from Allegany Central School and St. Bonaventure University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. McNall had been employed in several computer support roles at Dresser Rand, in Olean and Wellsville, before retiring in 2006. He also taught part-time at St. Bonaventure, and as a volunteer for several amateur radio licensing classes, in New York and Pennsylvania.
Mr. McNall held the amateur extra license, the highest license category for amateur radio, and was a member of the Chautauqua Area Radio Service in Jamestown, and the McKean County Amateur Radio Club in Smethport.
He was also a member of Enchanted Mountains Lodge 252 of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Olean Rod and Gun Club. He had served as coordinator for the Rod and Gun Club's pistol league since the early 1990's.
Along with his loving wife, Mr. McNall is survived by his nieces, Jody (Bobby) McNall-Dickey, Holly (Lucas) Carinci-Sessions and Cheyenne (Roger) Banderas, all of Del Norte, Colo. and Amy (Wade) Caven of Chetwynd, British Columbia, Canada; and a large number of "unofficial kids," who had become important to him.
Mr. McNall was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Arthur McNall.
At Mr. McNall's request there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntosh SpinkFuneralHome.com.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Russell J. Jandoli Scholarship Fund, Jandoli School of Communication, PO Box J, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778 or to the Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.