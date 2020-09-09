OLEAN - Stephen M. McNall, 74, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home, following an illness.
Mr. McNall was born June 9, 1946, in Olean, and was a son of Fredlee M. and Anne C. Bull McNall. On Jan. 11, 1975, in Akron, he married his wife of 45 years, Carole L. Barkewitz, who survives.
Mr. McNall graduated from Allegany Central School and St. Bonaventure University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. McNall had been employed in several computer support roles at Dresser Rand in Olean and Wellsville before retiring in 2006. He also taught part-time at St. Bonaventure and as a volunteer for several amateur radio licensing classes in New York and Pennsylvania.
Mr. McNall held the amateur extra license, the highest license category for amateur radio, and was a member of the Chautauqua Area Radio Service in Jamestown and the McKean County Amateur Radio Club in Smethport. He was also a member of Enchanted Mountains Lodge 252 of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Olean Rod and Gun Club. He had served as coordinator for the Rod and Gun Club's pistol league since the early 1990s.
Along with his loving wife, Mr. McNall is survived by his nieces, Jody (Bobby) McNall-Dickey, Holly (Lucas) Carinci-Sessions and Cheyenne (Roger) Banderas, all of Del Norte, Colo., and Amy (Wade) Caven of Chetwynd, British Columbia, Canada; and a large number of "unofficial kids," who had become important to him.
Mr. McNall was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Arthur McNall.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Russell J. Jandoli Scholarship Fund, Jandoli School of Communication, P.O. Box J, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778; or to the Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.