OLEAN - Stephen R. Lata, 76, of Olean, formerly of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019).
Born Aug. 1, 1943, in Buffalo, he was the son of Stephen and Gertrude Lata. On Sept. 3, 1971, in San Antonio, Texas, he married Carol A. Abdo, who survives.
Stephen served with two branches of the armed forces for eight years during the Vietnam War. He first served with the U.S. Army for four years, and immediately after he served with the U.S. Air Force, where he was a small arms instructor. He retired from active duty as a Sergeant.
He was a hard-working man and was dedicated to those he worked for. He was employed as a district manager for Burger King in Olean, Jamestown and Fredonia for over 15 years. Later he was a manager of sales for Flanigan's Furniture Store in Olean and then for Carpet Town Furniture Store in Olean. He retired from Ashley Furniture Co. in 2012.
He will be remembered as a Buffalo Bills fan, a hard worker and provider, and a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving, besides his wife, are four children, Debbie (Kevin) Myers of Jamestown, Diane Guay of Olean, Willie (Terry) Lata of Jamestown and Mark Lata of Jamestown; 10 grandchildren, DJ (Laura), Todd (Kristy), Stephen, Ashley (Zac), Jacob (Lori), David, Andy, Shane, Cody (Bailey) and Kristen; six great-grandchildren, Maddox, Ryker, Avery, Lucas, Weston and Evelyn; one sister, Sharon (Jerry) Slon of Getzville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jack Guay on Feb. 23, 2011; and a brother, Greg Lata.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Services will begin at noon in the funeral home. Mark Lata, son to Stephen, will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to any veteran organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2019