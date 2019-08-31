|
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Steven Leroy George, 68, of Springfield, passed away Thursday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Mercy Medical Center, in Springfield.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1950, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late John J. and Mancy Ellen Chronabery George.
Steven was a truck driver, with J. B. Hunt, for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing.
Steven is survived by his wife, Dorothy (LeVeck) George; children, Christopher George, Jennifer (Heather) Dazley and Helen (Paula) George, all of Springfield; siblings, John J. (Kay) George Jr. of Medway and Kenneth (Patty) George of Mechanicsburg; a grandchild, Jayden George; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019